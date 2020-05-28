Home

Petersen Family Funeral Home - Newton
215 N. Main
Newton, KS 67114
316-283-2525
Visitation
Tuesday, May 26, 2020
5:00 PM - 8:00 PM
Petersen Family Funeral Home - Newton
215 N. Main
Newton, KS 67114
Funeral service
Wednesday, May 27, 2020
10:30 AM
Eden Mennonite Church
Burns, KS
Neoma Ruth (Jantz) Koehn


1950 - 2020
Neoma Ruth (Jantz) Koehn Obituary
Neoma Ruth (Jantz) Koehn 91, died Sunday May 24, 2020 at Moundridge Manor in Moundridge, Kansas. She was born May 13, 1929 in Hesston, Kansas to Daniel S. and Elizabeth (Ratzlaff) Jantz.

She married Arnold Koehn on January 29, 1950 in Burns, Kansas and he preceded her in death in 2016.

Neoma was a longtime member of the Eden Church of God in Christ, Mennonite Rural Burns, Kansas. Neoma enjoyed working on the farm next to her husband and she also worked in central services at the former Bethel Hospital. Her friends and family enjoyed her upbeat personality and looked forward to spending time with her friends and loving family.

She is survived by Stanley (Jeanie) Koehn, Colcord, Oklahoma and Geneva (Roger) Koehn, Burns, Kansas. Seven grandchildren, seventeen great grandchildren, one sister Margie Jantz, Newton, Kansas, one sister-in-law, Fern Jantz, Montezuma, Kansas, and special family friend Lena Koehn, Newton, Kansas. Also remaining family members from her husband's family are three brothers and three sister, in-laws, nieces, nephews and friends. She was preceded in death by her parents, husband, one infant son and two brothers.

Funeral service will be 10:30 a.m., Wednesday, May 27, 2020 at Eden Mennonite Church in Burns. Visitation will be 5 p.m. to 8 p.m. Tuesday at Petersen Funeral Home. Burial will be in the Eden Mennonite Cemetery.

Memorials are suggested to Moundridge Manor in Care of Petersen Funeral Home.
Published in The Kansan on May 28, 2020
