Neva Ann Nelson, 93, died Thursday (Feb. 6, 2020) at Asbury Park in Newton.
She was born on April 24, 1926, in Newton, the daughter of Samuel George and Augusta K. Kater Mull. Neva was raised on a farm outside of Newton and graduated from Newton High School in 1944. Shortly after graduating from high school, she went to work at the Santa Fe Railroad, where she worked until 1959.
Neva married Billy G. Nelson on Dec. 1, 1957, in Newton. They continued to live in Newton. He died on Oct. 23, 2012.
She was a lifelong member of the Columbus Avenue Church of Christ. Neva was an avid reader and would enjoy watching the Royals play baseball.
Survivors include her three sons, Paul D. Nelson and wife Kimberly of Newton, Joel Nelson and wife Cindy of Overland Park and James D. Nelson of Newton; brother, Daniel Mull of Michigan; sister, Eunice Grimm of Parker, Colorado; her grandchildren: Tamaira George, Whitney Nelson, Chelsea Kusmec and Jared Nelson; and great-grandchildren: Penelope George, Campbell George, Eleanor Kusmec and Braiden Lybarger.
Neva is preceded in death by her parents; husband; and sister, Doris J. Wedel.
Funeral services will be held at 10:30 a.m. Monday (Feb. 10, 2020) at the Broadway Colonial Funeral Home in Newton. Interment will be in the Greenwood Cemetery in Newton. Friends may call at the funeral home between noon and 5 p.m. Sunday (Feb. 9, 2020), where the family will receive friends between 2 and 3:30 p.m.
Published in The Kansan on Feb. 8, 2020