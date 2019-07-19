Nicholee A. "Nick" Holzrichter, 69, died Tuesday (July 16, 2019) at Halstead Health and Rehabilitation.



He was born November 6, 1949, in Hutchinson, to Abraham and Dorathy (Sabin) Holzrichter.



He was a farmer and also worked as a maintenance man and electrician for Legg Company, Halstead.



He served in the U.S. Army during Vietnam.



He was a member of Burrton Christian Church, Burrton; the NRA, Ruth-Wilson American Legion Post 231, Halstead; and Veterans of Foreign Wars.



He is survived by a son, Nick Holzrichter of Newton; daughter, Jennifer (Scott) Powell of Burrton: brother, Kirby (Marlys) Holzrichter of Burrton; sisters, Nancy (Ron) Krehbiel of Burrton and Shirley (Rob) Mackey of McPherson; six grandchildren; and four great-grandchildren.



A memorial service will be 10 a.m. Saturday (July 20, 2019) at Burrton Christian Church, with Pastor Joshua Kessinger officiating. Inurnment will follow at Burrton Cemetery.



Memorials may be given to s or Harry Haynes Memorial Hospice in care of Kaufman Funeral Home, Halstead.