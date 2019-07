Nicholee A. "Nick" Holzrichter, 69, died Tuesday (July 16, 2019) at Halstead Health and Rehabilitation.He was born November 6, 1949, in Hutchinson, to Abraham and Dorathy (Sabin) Holzrichter.He was a farmer and also worked as a maintenance man and electrician for Legg Company, Halstead.He served in the U.S. Army during Vietnam.He was a member of Burrton Christian Church, Burrton; the NRA, Ruth-Wilson American Legion Post 231, Halstead; and Veterans of Foreign Wars.He is survived by a son, Nick Holzrichter of Newton; daughter, Jennifer (Scott) Powell of Burrton: brother, Kirby (Marlys) Holzrichter of Burrton; sisters, Nancy (Ron) Krehbiel of Burrton and Shirley (Rob) Mackey of McPherson; six grandchildren; and four great-grandchildren.A memorial service will be 10 a.m. Saturday (July 20, 2019) at Burrton Christian Church, with Pastor Joshua Kessinger officiating. Inurnment will follow at Burrton Cemetery.Memorials may be given to s or Harry Haynes Memorial Hospice in care of Kaufman Funeral Home, Halstead.