Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Nora Bell (Koehn) Dalke. View Sign Service Information Miller-Ott Funeral Home - Hesston 107 South Lancaster Hesston , KS 67062 (620)-327-2685 Send Flowers Obituary

Nora Bell (Koehn) Dalke, 93, of Hesston, passed away Wednesday (Jan. 1, 2020) at Schowalter Villa. She was born Sept. 16, 1926, in Goltry, Oklahoma, the fifth of seven children of John C. and Katie (Schmidt) Koehn. She grew up near Carnegie, Oklahoma, and married Irwin Dalke there on Dec. 1, 1946.



Nora Bell and Irwin moved to Denver in 1951 and raised their family there. They were charter members of Glennon Heights Mennonite Church, Lakewood, Colorado. Irwin died in 1978.



After coming to Hesston in 1998, Nora Bell became a member of Whitestone Mennonite Church where she was active in many ministries. She also participated and volunteered in a wide variety of activities at Schowalter Villa.



Survivors include her sons, Michael (Bonnie) Dalke of Loveland, Colorado, and Stephen (Rochelle) Dalke of Castle Rock, Colorado; daughters, Diana (Loren) Zuercher and Lorna (Lonnie) Guhr, both of Newton; nine grandchildren; and two great-grandchildren.



Nora Bell was preceded in death by her parents; husband; sisters, Edna Unruh, Lonetta Unruh and Sophia Nightingale; and brothers, Lloyd Koehn, Elmer Koehn and Paul Koehn.



Memorial services will be held at 11 a.m. Saturday, Jan. 18, 2020, at Whitestone Mennonite Church in Hesston. Family will meet with friends from 5:30 to 7 p.m. Friday, Jan. 17, 2020, at Schowalter Villa Chapel, Hesston. Inurnment will take place at a later date at Littleton Cemetery in Littleton, Colorado.



Memorial donations may be made to Schowalter Villa Good Samaritan Fund or Mennonite Central Committee in care of Miller-Ott Funeral Home, P.O. Box 32, Hesston, KS 67062. Nora Bell (Koehn) Dalke, 93, of Hesston, passed away Wednesday (Jan. 1, 2020) at Schowalter Villa. She was born Sept. 16, 1926, in Goltry, Oklahoma, the fifth of seven children of John C. and Katie (Schmidt) Koehn. She grew up near Carnegie, Oklahoma, and married Irwin Dalke there on Dec. 1, 1946.Nora Bell and Irwin moved to Denver in 1951 and raised their family there. They were charter members of Glennon Heights Mennonite Church, Lakewood, Colorado. Irwin died in 1978.After coming to Hesston in 1998, Nora Bell became a member of Whitestone Mennonite Church where she was active in many ministries. She also participated and volunteered in a wide variety of activities at Schowalter Villa.Survivors include her sons, Michael (Bonnie) Dalke of Loveland, Colorado, and Stephen (Rochelle) Dalke of Castle Rock, Colorado; daughters, Diana (Loren) Zuercher and Lorna (Lonnie) Guhr, both of Newton; nine grandchildren; and two great-grandchildren.Nora Bell was preceded in death by her parents; husband; sisters, Edna Unruh, Lonetta Unruh and Sophia Nightingale; and brothers, Lloyd Koehn, Elmer Koehn and Paul Koehn.Memorial services will be held at 11 a.m. Saturday, Jan. 18, 2020, at Whitestone Mennonite Church in Hesston. Family will meet with friends from 5:30 to 7 p.m. Friday, Jan. 17, 2020, at Schowalter Villa Chapel, Hesston. Inurnment will take place at a later date at Littleton Cemetery in Littleton, Colorado.Memorial donations may be made to Schowalter Villa Good Samaritan Fund or Mennonite Central Committee in care of Miller-Ott Funeral Home, P.O. Box 32, Hesston, KS 67062. Published in The Kansan on Jan. 7, 2020 Print | View Guest Book | Return to Today's Obituaries for The Kansan Email Obituary Follow this Obituary Follow via email *Please enter a valid email address. Bookmark this memorial on Facebook with the My Memorials™ application. My Memorials™ helps you honor departed family members, friends, and even favorite celebrities – all on your Facebook page. on Facebook. The My Memorials Facebook app allows you to: Connect with memorials that are important to you.

with memorials that are important to you. Get updates on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed.

on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed. Share your memories with your Facebook friends. VIEW YOUR MY MEMORIALS PAGE OR Return to Obituary Thank you. You have now memorializedon Facebook. No, ThanksGO CLOSE Close