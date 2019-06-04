Norma J. Hiebert, 84, died Saturday (June 1, 2019) at Bethesda Home in Goessel. She was born on April 29, 1935, in Hutchinson to Kurt W. and Marie D. Schmidt Wiens. She married Melvin R. Hiebert on April 2, 1958, in Goessel. He died November 6, 2018.



Norma graduated from Goessel High School in 1953. She worked at Prairie View in Newton as a cook. She was a member of Alexanderwohl Mennonite Church of Goessel.



She is survived by her daughter, Nancy Funk and husband Bruce of North Newton; grandchildren, Michael Funk and wife Sara of Golden, Colorado, and Gina Dreher and husband Adam of Sedgwick; five great-grandchildren; brother, Stanley Wiens and wife Becky Roth of Hesston; sister, LeAnna (Wiens) Laswell and husband Tom of Newton; and brother-in-law, Henry H. Wedel of Goessel.



Preceding her in death are her parents; husband; and a sister, Verda (Wiens) Wedel.



Cremation is planned. A memorial service will be held at 10 a.m. Saturday (June 8, 2019) at Alexanderwohl Mennonite Church.



Memorials may made to Bethesda Home, Goessel, in care of Miller-Ott Funeral Home, Goessel.