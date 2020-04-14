|
Norma Jean Ford, 72, died on Good Friday (April 10, 2020) at the home of her daughter outside of Langdon, Kansas.
She was born on May 18, 1947 in Newton, the daughter of Cornelius and Mary Lee Kelly Sieg.
Norma Jean graduated from Newton High School in 1965. The majority of her life was spent living on the family homestead outside of Newton.
She had worked at Axtell Hospital and Bethel Deaconess Hospital followed by the Newton Medical Center for a total of 37 years. Norma Jean had been an OB-GYN C.N.A.
She was a lifelong member of St. Mary's Catholic Church. She loved cooking family meals and spending time with family and friends. She enjoyed staying in hotels and going camping, as well as being an avid sports fan watching basketball and football.
Survivors include her children Marchelle Ewertz and husband Pete of Langdon, Ks., Rodney Ford of the home; Christopher Ford and his wife Carynn of Cincinnati, Ohio; two sisters Patricia Bledsoe of McPherson, Ks, and Sister Rosemary Sieg of Newton; five grandchildren Nicole, Nick, Ethan, Caden and Wyatt; and five great grandchildren Lily, Landen, Colin, Micah, and Ryland.
Norman Jean is preceded in death by her parents; brother Robert Sieg; and sister Catherine Sieg.
The casket will be open at the funeral home on Monday between 1:00 P.M. and 8:00 P.M.
A private family interment will be held at St. Mary's Catholic Cemetery in Newton.
A memorial funeral mass will be held at a later date.
Condolences may be left at www.broadwaycolonialfh.com
Arrangements are by Broadway Colonial Funeral Home, Newton, Ks.
Published in The Kansan on Apr. 14, 2020