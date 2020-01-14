Guest Book View Sign Service Information Miller-Ott Funeral Home - Hesston 107 South Lancaster Hesston , KS 67062 (620)-327-2685 Send Flowers Obituary

Norma Angelica Lazaro, 48, passed away Thursday (Jan. 9, 2020) at her home in Hesston. She was born Aug. 26, 1971, at Margaritas, Jalisco, Mexico, the daughter of Aurelio Curiel and Maria Guadalupe (Silva) Curiel.



Norma attended schools in Atotonilco and Margaritas in Mexico. She studied cosmetology, medical technology and sewing. While living in Mexico, she was a lab technician and beautician.



Norma moved to Chicago in 2000, Newton in 2001 and Hesston in 2004. She was a homemaker and previously worked at the Kansas Christian Home in Newton. Norma was a member of Our Lady of Guadalupe Church in Newton.



She married Manuel Lazaro April 10, 2001, in Chicago. He survives of the home.



Norma's greatest joy in life was spending time with her children. She loved to take them swimming and visiting the park. Norma also enjoyed gardening, crocheting and knitting.



Other survivors include a daughter, Mariela Ruth (12); and sons, Elias (10) and Aaron (7), all of the home; brothers, Roberto (Rosalva) Curiel and Oscar (Maria del Carmen) Curiel, all of California; sister, Rosa Maria (David) Cerda of Jalisco, Mexico; and many nieces and nephews.



Family will greet friends from 5 to 8 p.m. Tuesday (Jan. 14, 2020) at Miller-Ott Funeral Home, Hesston. Friends may sign the guest register and pay their respects for Mrs. Lazaro from 1 to 4:30 p.m. Wednesday (Jan. 15, 2020) at the funeral home. Rosary will be said at 7 p.m. Wednesday at Our Lady of Guadalupe, 415 S. Ash St., Newton, with family greeting friends immediately following. Funeral mass will be held at 3 p.m. Thursday (Jan. 16, 2020) at Our Lady of Guadalupe Church, with Father Devin Burns presiding. Burial will take place at a later date at Los Angeles Cemetery in Margaritas, Jalisco, Mexico.



Memorial contributions may be made to Miller-Ott Funeral Home to help with funeral expenses, in care of the funeral home, P.O. Box 32, Hesston, KS 67062. Norma Angelica Lazaro, 48, passed away Thursday (Jan. 9, 2020) at her home in Hesston. She was born Aug. 26, 1971, at Margaritas, Jalisco, Mexico, the daughter of Aurelio Curiel and Maria Guadalupe (Silva) Curiel.Norma attended schools in Atotonilco and Margaritas in Mexico. She studied cosmetology, medical technology and sewing. While living in Mexico, she was a lab technician and beautician.Norma moved to Chicago in 2000, Newton in 2001 and Hesston in 2004. She was a homemaker and previously worked at the Kansas Christian Home in Newton. Norma was a member of Our Lady of Guadalupe Church in Newton.She married Manuel Lazaro April 10, 2001, in Chicago. He survives of the home.Norma's greatest joy in life was spending time with her children. She loved to take them swimming and visiting the park. Norma also enjoyed gardening, crocheting and knitting.Other survivors include a daughter, Mariela Ruth (12); and sons, Elias (10) and Aaron (7), all of the home; brothers, Roberto (Rosalva) Curiel and Oscar (Maria del Carmen) Curiel, all of California; sister, Rosa Maria (David) Cerda of Jalisco, Mexico; and many nieces and nephews.Family will greet friends from 5 to 8 p.m. Tuesday (Jan. 14, 2020) at Miller-Ott Funeral Home, Hesston. Friends may sign the guest register and pay their respects for Mrs. Lazaro from 1 to 4:30 p.m. Wednesday (Jan. 15, 2020) at the funeral home. Rosary will be said at 7 p.m. Wednesday at Our Lady of Guadalupe, 415 S. Ash St., Newton, with family greeting friends immediately following. Funeral mass will be held at 3 p.m. Thursday (Jan. 16, 2020) at Our Lady of Guadalupe Church, with Father Devin Burns presiding. Burial will take place at a later date at Los Angeles Cemetery in Margaritas, Jalisco, Mexico.Memorial contributions may be made to Miller-Ott Funeral Home to help with funeral expenses, in care of the funeral home, P.O. Box 32, Hesston, KS 67062. Published in The Kansan on Jan. 14, 2020 Print | View Guest Book | Return to Today's Obituaries for The Kansan Email Obituary Follow this Obituary Follow via email *Please enter a valid email address. Bookmark this memorial on Facebook with the My Memorials™ application. My Memorials™ helps you honor departed family members, friends, and even favorite celebrities – all on your Facebook page. on Facebook. The My Memorials Facebook app allows you to: Connect with memorials that are important to you.

with memorials that are important to you. Get updates on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed.

on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed. Share your memories with your Facebook friends. VIEW YOUR MY MEMORIALS PAGE OR Return to Obituary Thank you. You have now memorializedon Facebook. No, ThanksGO CLOSE Close