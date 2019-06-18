Norman Wedel (1929 - 2019)
Service Information
Moundridge Funeral Home - MOUNDRIDGE
115 EAST COLE
Moundridge, KS
67107
(620)-345-3800
Visitation
Thursday, Jun. 20, 2019
6:00 PM - 8:00 PM
Moundridge Funeral Home - MOUNDRIDGE
115 EAST COLE
Moundridge, KS 67107
Celebration of Life
Sunday, Jul. 21, 2019
5:00 PM
Eden Mennonite Church
Obituary
Norman Dale Wedel, 89, died Saturday (June 15, 2019) at Mercy Hospital in Moundridge. He was born Dec. 12, 1929, in rural McPherson County to Peter S. Wedel and Esther (Ortman) Wedel. He graduated from Moundridge High School with the class of 1947 and was a retired farmer, custom harvester and mobile home service man. Norman was an avid sports fan who loved traveling and spending time with family.

Norman married Nadine J. Goering on May 29, 1952. He is survived by his wife; sons: Monty (Suzanne) Wedel of Manhattan, Kerry (Terrie) Wedel of Topeka, Jeff (Julie) Wedel of Libby, Montana, and Emory (Naomi) Wedel of Madison,Wisconsin; daughter, Vicky Stucky (Ty) of Newton; brother, Don (Dorothy) Wedel of Oklahoma City; sister, Dorothy Otte of Galva; 15 grandchildren; and 24 great-grandchildren.

He was preceded in death by his parents; brothers, Merle Wedel and his wife Lois, Gene Wedel and his wife Gerry, and Larry Wedel; and brother-in-law, Glen Otte.

Family will receive friends from 6 to 8 p.m. Thursday (June 20, 2019) at the Moundridge Funeral Home. A celebration of life service will be delayed and held at 5 p.m., Sunday, July 21, 2019, at Eden Mennonite Church.

Memorial contributions may be made to Mennonite Disaster Service or Eden Mennonite Church in care of Moundridge Funeral Home, P.O. Box 410, Moundridge, KS 67107.
Published in The Kansan on June 18, 2019
