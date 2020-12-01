1/
Norvell L. Ericson
1935 - 2020
Norvell L Ericson 85, died November 27, 2020 at his Newton residence. He was born November 2, 1935 in Moran, Kansas to Orville L. and Jessie P. Ericson. On October 2, 1965 he married Jeanie Graves at Wichita, Kansas and she survives of the home.

He served his county in the United States Army Reserves. Norvell worked as a machinist at AGCO in Hesston for nearly 40 years retiring in 2003. He was a loyal employee and always willing to help out his co-workers. He could often be found tinkering on small engines and fixing almost anything that was brought to his garage. He had a love of gardening and especially enjoyed growing tomatoes and canning his harvest to share.

Orville's greatest joy was his family and he greatly looked forward to spending time with his children, grandchildren, and great grandchildren as well as his loving wife of 55 years.

He is survived by his wife Jeanie of the home; sons Eric (Beth) Ericson and Samuel Ericson; daughters Connie Stassen and Amanda (Jeremy) Hitschmann; brother Loren Houk; sisters Paula Carter, Annette Brownlee, Deanna Erickson and Katheryn Houk. He is also survived by 6 grandchildren and 2 great grandchildren.

Norvell is preceded in death by his parents and sister Marion Wherrell.

Due to COVID-19 restrictions the family is having a private service with burial in the Greenwood Cemetery Newton.

Published in The Kansan on Dec. 1, 2020.
