Nyla Jean Hobbs (Smith), 85, went to be with the Lord Thursday (Feb. 13, 2020). She was born Oct. 16, 1934, in rural Walnut, to Carney and Ruby Smith. A loving and devoted wife, mother, grandmother and great-grandmother, Nyla was blessed with an infectious personality that brought joy to those around her. At the age of three months, Nyla's father, Carney, passed away and she grew up with her single mother, Ruby.
She graduated from Chanute Junior College and went on to achieve a Bachelor of Science degree at Emporia State Teachers College. Her work experiences included being a fire lookout in the mountains of Glacier National Park and teaching in a one-room schoolhouse. Beautiful flowers and delicious meals (the best pies ever) were products of Nyla's active life. As a faithful lifelong member of the United Methodist Church, Nyla demonstrated a love for missions and ministry to children, especially those in need.
Nyla was preceded in death by her mother, Ruby.
She is survived by her husband of 66 years, Jack of Hesston; son, Kent (Shari) Hobbs; daughters, Lori (George) Glover, Kara (Mike) Hoover and Jena Hobbs; 13 grandchildren; and eight great-grandchildren.
Visitation will be 4 to 6 p.m. Saturday (Feb. 15, 2020) at Miller-Ott Funeral Home in Hesston. Funeral services will be at 2:30 p.m. Sunday (Feb. 16, 2020) at Hesston United Methodist Church. Private family burial will be held at Hesston Cemetery at a later date.
Memorials may be made out to the Hesston United Methodist Church and may be sent to Miller-Ott Funeral Home, P.O. Box 32, Hesston, KS 67062.
Published in The Kansan on Feb. 15, 2020