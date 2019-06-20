|
Odessa (Candy) Thaw was a longtime resident of Kansas. She passed away on Sunday morning, May 26, 2019, at the home of her son with the aid of Good Shepherd Hospice in Newton. She was 93 and lived a good life. She was born in Tifton, Georgia, to Charles King and Odessa Waldon and was the youngest of four children.
She moved to Jamaica, New York, in her teens where she met her husband, Jack Thaw, who was on leave from the Navy. They moved to Newton and raised their seven children: Gloria Jean, Jack Jr., Patricia, Joyce, Michael, Larry and Donald. Odessa worked as a homemaker for several households in the area. She was a faithful member of Church of God in Christ and was a licensed Evangelist Missionary with the Church of God in Christ. During her time as a homemaker and a member of the church, she had an impact on many children and adults throughout her life. She instilled a love of God in each of her children and in all who knew her. She was an inspiration to many.
The last six years she lived at Bethesda Nursing Home in Goessel until she was brought home for her family to care for her when she knew her time of passing was coming. Workers there expressed how much they loved her and loved caring for her because she was such a positive and loving person.
Odessa continued to be a faithful and believing person. She was loved and visited by pastors from All Nations and the pastor and community of The Church of God of the Firstborn often. During her time at Bethesda she survived many illnesses and was in Good Shepherd Hospice Care three different times, showing everyone how strong she was and preaching to everyone until she couldn't speak. She will be dearly missed by her family, friends and everyone who knew her.
She is survived by two sons, Jack Thaw Jr. (JoAnne) and Donald Thaw (Veronica). Her extended family includes 20 grandchildren, 40 great-grandchildren, many nephews and nieces, their spouses, their children and grandchildren.
She was preceded in death by her parents; three sisters; her husband, Jack Thaw Sr.; five children: Gloria Jean Crawford and her husband Keith, Patricia Ann Thaw, Joyce Marie Giles and her husband Robert, Michael Thaw and Larry Thaw; granddaughter, Tammy Crawford; and grandson, Jack Jermaine Thaw III.
A memorial service celebrating her life will be held at 2 p.m. Tuesday (June 25, 2019) at The Church of God of the Firstborn. It is located at 125 E. 10th St. in Newton.
Memorial gifts in Odessa Thaw's memory may be made to the following: Good Shepherd Hospice, 301 N. Main, Newton, KS 67114; Bethesda Home, 408 E. Main St., Goessel, KS 67053; Church of God of the Firstborn, P.O. Box 306, Newton, KS 67114; or to All Nations Church, 225 W. Seventh St., Newton, KS 67114. Petersenfamilyfuneralhome.com.
Published in The Kansan on June 20, 2019