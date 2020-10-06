1/1
Oliver James Parish
1926 - 2020
Oliver James Parish, born on August 26, 1926 in Manchester England to Frank Parish and Elsie McKee, completed his journey here on earth on October 1, 2020, holding his wife's hand.

As a young man he would preach on the street corners in England. Oliver came to the United States when his friends collected the money necessary to allow Oliver to immigrate to study at Moody Bible Institute and pursue his calling to preach. Oliver graduated from Moody Bible institute and dedicated his life to serving the Lord.

While at Moody, he met his wonderful wife Anita Ferwerda. Oliver and Anita were married on April 2, 1955 in Chicago, Illinois. Together they served in Baptist churches for over 50 years.

Oliver is survived by his wife Anita of Newton Kansas, his son Robert Parish of Jersey Shore Pennsylvania, his daughters Susan Johnson of Sterling Kansas and Janet Befus of Farmington Minnesota. Oliver and Anita were blessed with 10 grandchildren and 9 great grandchildren.

Well done, good and faithful servant of the Lord. Enter into the joy of your master. ( Matthew 25:23)

A Memorial Service will be held Friday, October 9, 2020, 2:00 pm, Grace Community Church with Pastor Kyle Schanbacher officiating. We ask that those whose attend please wear a mask and follow safe distancing guidelines.
Memorials are suggested to Kidron Bethel and may be sent in care of Petersen Funeral Home, 215 N. Main, Newton, Kansas 67114.

On-line condolences may be left at www.petersenfamilyfuneralhome.com

Published in The Kansan on Oct. 6, 2020.
October 5, 2020
In loving memory of a wonderful person. We will love you and miss you always.
Donata Girard
Friend
