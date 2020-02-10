|
|
Oma Mae Cooper, 94, died Saturday (Feb. 8, 2020) at her home in Wichita. She was born on Jan. 16, 1926, in Remmel, Arkansas, the daughter of Richard and Clara Koettel Christal. Oma was raised and attended schools in the Remmel area.
Oma married James Quentien Cooper on May 3, 1944, in Burlington. With James working for the Santa Fe Railroad, they lived in several communities before moving to Newton in 1946. James died on Oct. 9, 2004.
She worked as a hairdresser at Silhouette Hair Fashions in Newton from 1972 until 1985. Oma was a longtime member of the Church of Christ in Newton.
She is survived by her son, Allen Cooper and his wife Mary of Wichita; daughters, Jane Bianco and husband Mike of Wichita, and Barbara Sloop of Newton; two sisters, Jean Allen of Wichita and Betty Brewer of Fort Collins, Colorado; five grandchildren; and nine great-grandchildren.
Along with her husband, Oma is preceded in death by her parents; four brothers; and two sisters.
Funeral services will be held at 10:30 a.m. Tuesday (Feb. 11, 2020) at the Broadway Colonial Funeral Home in Newton. Interment will be in the Greenwood Cemetery in Newton.
A memorial has been established with Harry Hynes Memorial Hospice, contributions may be sent to Broadway Colonial Funeral Home, 120 E. Broadway, Newton, KS 67114.
There will be no visitation as the casket will remain closed.
Condolences may be left at www.broadwaycolonialfh.com.
Arrangements are by Broadway Colonial Funeral Home, Newton.
Published in The Kansan on Feb. 10, 2020