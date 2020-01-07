|
Pamela (Pam) M. Galliart, 77, passed away peacefully at home on Wednesday (Jan. 1, 2020).
Pam lost her two-year battle with Leukemia, but through her fighting spirit was able to extend her life on this earth beyond all expectations. She leaves a legacy of strength and has given an example to everyone on how to face adversity. Pam expressed many times how grateful and blessed she was to have family and friends to help her through this difficult time.
Pam is survived by her beloved husband, Clancy. They were married after a brief courtship and recently celebrated their 57th wedding anniversary. Together, they built a life of great memories. In her early years, Pam was known to have big gatherings for birthdays and "Old Settlers Day" at their home in Halstead. After retiring from a career in banking, she and Clancy moved out to the country where they spent their remaining years together.
Pam didn't care for the hustle and bustle of the big city. She was a small town girl through and through. She lived her life to the fullest through simple pleasures such as conversations with family and friends, playing her favorite card game of "pitch" and watching her favorite quarterback, Patrick Mahomes, play for the Kansas City Chiefs.
Of course, Pam's true passion was caring for her many animals, both big and small. When talking with Pam, she would share stories about how each animal came to be a part of her life and was quick to offer a tour of the farm to all who visited.
Pam is survived by her husband, Clancy Galliart; her sister, Micki L. Akers; her brother, Bill J. Graham; as well as many nieces, nephews and cousins.
She is preceded in death by her sister, Jayne L. Dettwiler.
A visitation will be held from 5 to 9 p.m. Thursday (Jan. 9, 2020) at Petersen Funeral Home in Newton, with family receiving friends from 6:30 to 8 p.m. Funeral services will be held at 2 p.m. Friday (Jan. 10, 2020) at the funeral home.
Contributions can be made in Pam's memory to Caring Hands Humane Society and/or Cancer Center of Kansas.
Published in The Kansan on Jan. 7, 2020