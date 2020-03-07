Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Patricia "Pat" Fleming. View Sign Send Flowers Obituary

Patricia "Pat" Fleming passed away on Sunday (March 1, 2020) at the age of 82. Pat was born and raised in Andale.



After pursuing a career in business, she enjoyed traveling around the U.S. with her husband, Gene. She loved spending time with her family, and her smile, laughter and fun loving nature will be greatly missed. Pat was also a devoted and caring dog lover to her many poodles and yorkies.



Pat was preceded in death by her parents, M.S. (Doc) Orth and Lillian (Preston) Orth; brothers, Bobby Gene Orth and Don Orth; and husband, Gene Fleming.



Survivors include her sister, Lois Melcher; and several nieces and nephews.



Services for both Pat and her beloved husband, Gene, will be Saturday, March 14, 2020, Rosary will be at 9:30 a.m.; mass will be at 10 a.m., both at St. Joseph Catholic Church, Andale.



