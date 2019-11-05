Home

Broadway Colonial Funeral Home - Newton
120 E. Broadway
Newton, KS 67114
(316) 283-4343
Patty J. Briar

Patty J. Briar Obituary
Patty J. Briar, 80, died Saturday (Nov. 2, 2019) at the Asbury Park Greenhouse in Newton.

She was born on Aug. 20, 1939, in Wichita, the daughter of Eugene C. and Dorothy Lyle Roberts. Patty was raised and attended schools in Newton. She married Donovan Glenn Briar on Dec. 10, 1955, in Newton. He died on May 6, 2003.

Patty had worked for several years at Hehr International and later worked part-time at Wal-Mart. She attended Salem United Methodist Church and loved her dogs.

Survivors include her son, David Briar and wife Raeanne of Newton; daughters, Kim Anderson and husband Kurtis of Hutchinson, and Debra Enloe of Blaine, Minnesota; two brothers, Jacky Roberts and Mike Roberts and wife Diana, all of Newton; nine grandchildren; 11 great-grandchildren; two great-great-grandchildren; and her companion, Jim Hanke of Newton.

Patty is preceded in death by her parents; husband; sister, Donna Burks; and two brothers, Max and Jimmy Roberts.

Memorial services will be held at 10 a.m. Thursday (Nov. 7, 2019) at the Salem United Methodist Church. Inurnment will be in the Greenwood Cemetery in Newton. There will be no visitation as cremation has been effected.

A memorial has been established with Caring Hands Humane Society. Contributions may be sent to Broadway Colonial Funeral Home, 120 E. Broadway, Newton, KS 67114.

Condolences may be left at www.broadwaycolonialfh.com.

Arrangements are by Broadway Colonial Funeral Home, Newton.
Published in The Kansan on Nov. 5, 2019
