Paul Boerger, 96, died Thursday (Jan. 2, 2020) in Halstead. He was born Sept. 30, 1923, to Charles L. and Bonnie M. (Morriss) Boerger on the family farm west of Bentley.



He was a lifelong Bentley area resident attending Bentley schools and was a member of Pleasant Valley Church, Bentley.



On April 16, 1944, he married Donita Baxter at Pleasant Valley Church; she survives.



Other survivors include a son, Lester (Dianne) Boerger of Minneapolis, Minnesota; daughter, Eileen (Michael McCrady) Polen of Wautaga, Texas; one grandchild; two great-grandchildren; and two great-great-grandchildren.



Viewing will be 2 to 8 p.m. Wednesday (Jan. 8, 2020) at Kaufman Funeral Home. The family will greet friends from 6:30 to 8 p.m. Funeral service will be 1:30 p.m. Thursday (Jan. 9, 2020) at Pleasant Valley Church, Bentley. Interment will follow at Pleasant Valley Cemetery.



Memorials may be given to Pleasant Valley Church or Eagle Township Veterans Memorial in care of Kaufman Funeral Home, Halstead.

