Paul Harry Koehn, 95, of Newton, went home to be with his Lord on Sunday (March 17, 2019). He passed away at Asbury Park, where he had been a resident for three years. Born March 20, 1923, in Meno, Oklahoma, he was the son of Benjamin A. and Leah (Johnson) Koehn. He was married to Fern D. (Epp) Koehn on Nov. 2, 1947, in Newton.
Paul was a longtime member of the First Mennonite Church of Newton. He served in the Army during World War II and received a Purple Heart and a Soldier's Medal. He then worked for Boeing Aircraft before becoming self-employed in the vacuum cleaner business. Paul enjoyed spending time with his large family, especially his many grandchildren, and was an avid golfer.
Paul is survived by his wife, Fern; five children and their spouses: Scott H. and Debora (Schierling) Koehn, Steven P. and Tammy (Phillips) Koehn, Sherrill L. and Mark Martinez, Sandra S. and Daniel Moses, and Shawn R. and Wade Stroble; 22 grandchildren; 51 great-grandchildren; seven great-great grandchildren; two sisters, Aida Reimer and Elvera McClure of Phoenix; and three brothers, Walter, Wilbur and Larry Koehn of Newton.
He was preceded in death by a son, Stanley R., husband of Nancy (Pauley) Koehn; six sisters; and two brothers.
A Memorial Service will take place at 10:30 a.m. Friday (March 22, 2019) at the First Mennonite Church, 429 E. First Street, Newton.
In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to Asbury Park at the following address: Asbury Park, 200 SW 14th Street, Newton, KS 67114 or http://www. asbury-park. org/ giving -app .html.
First Mennonite Church
429 E 1st St
Newton, KS 67114
Published in The Kansan on Mar. 21, 2019