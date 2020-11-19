Paula Frances Delmez, 91, of Newton, KS, passed away peacefully at home, Sunday, November 15, with her husband and sons by her side.
A rosary will be prayed at 7 pm on Thursday, November 19 at Broadway Colonial Funeral Home. The casket will be open at the funeral home after 1pm on Thursday.
Mass of Christian burial will be at 10 am, Friday, November 20 at St. Mary's Catholic Church in Newton. Burial will follow the Mass at St. Mary's Catholic Cemetery.
Paula was born January 25, 1929 in Joplin, MO the second of two daughters to Rudolph and Fanny Karlinger. After graduating from Joplin High School in 1947, she attended college at Pittsburg State University in Pittsburg, KS where she was a member of Tri Delta sorority. It was there that she met Arthur Delmez after he put snowballs in her coat pockets. They had their first date during a fraternity/sorority hayride.
Paula and Art were married January 28, 1950 at Sacred Heart Catholic Church in Frontenac, KS. They celebrated their happy marriage of 70 years this past January. Paula was a dedicated wife and mother to three sons. Life moved the family to several cities including Pittsburg, KS, Hutchinson, KS, Denver, CO, Magna, UT, returning to Denver, CO, and finally anchoring in Newton, KS in 1969. It was from there that she watched each of her sons, in turn, leave home to attend college, get married and begin families of their own. She was a kind and loving grandmother and great grandmother.
Paula was a member of St. Mary's Catholic Church and the Altar Society. Her favorite pastimes included sewing, quilting and crafting, and she loved going out for dinner. She was an avid Denver Bronco fan.
Paula is preceded in death by her parents, Rudolph and Fanny Karlinger; one sister, Josephine Castagno; and one great grandchild, Barrett Delmez.
She is survived by her devoted husband, Art Delmez of 70 years; three sons, Brian Delmez and wife Ellen, of St. Louis, MO; Gary Delmez and wife Deborah, of Olathe, KS; and John Delmez and wife Colleen, of Denver, CO; seven grandchildren, Brett Delmez, Shannon Whiston, Eric Delmez, Rebecca Lafrinere, Tonya Lafferty, Janelle Sorrow, and Shawn Delmez; and 13 great grandchildren.
The family requests that in lieu of flowers, donations be sent to St. Mary's Catholic Church and Good Shepherd Hospice. Contributions may be sent to Broadway Colonial Funeral Home, 120 E. Broadway, Newton, Ks. 67114.
Condolences may be left at www.broadwaycolonialfh.com.
Arrangements are by Broadway Colonial Funeral Home, Newton.