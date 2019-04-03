Pauline (Thierstein) Toews passed away on Thursday (March 28, 2019) at Newton Medical Center, after a short illness. She was born on Dec. 14, 1928, at Bethel Deaconess Hospital, Newton, to Christian (C.B.) and Ella (Regier) Thierstein.



She married Novalis (Nick) Toews on July 25, 1950, at Emmaus Mennonite Church, rural Whitewater. Together, they had four children and lived on the family farm, after a short stay in Hutchinson. Novalis passed away on June 10, 2015. Pauline continued to live on the farm before moving to Wheat State Manor, Whitewater.



Pauline is preceded in death by her husband; her parents; one brother, Myron; and one son, Stewart.



Pauline is survived by her children, Marna (Steve) Schowalter, Cynthia (Brian Martin) Rhodes, and Jeff (Theresa) Toews; six grandchildren; and seven great-grandchildren.



Visitation with the family will be from 6 to 8 p.m. Thursday (April 4, 2019) at Lamb Funeral Home, 120 S. Main, Whitewater. A memorial service will be held at 11 a.m. Friday (April 5, 2019) at the Grace Hill Mennonite Church, 10218 SE 12th St., Whitewater. Burial will be private.



In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to the Novalis "Nick" and Pauline Toews Scholarship Fund, c/o Lamb Funeral Home, 120 S. Main, Whitewater, KS 67154 or to Wheat State Manor, c/o Lamb Funeral Home.