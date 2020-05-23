

Pearl Mae Cole



On Wednesday, May 13, 2020, Pearl Mae Cole, loving wife and mother of two children, went to be with her Savior at Schowalter Villa in Hesston, Kansas. She was 99 years old.



Pearl was born on July 28, 1920, in Coeur d'Alene, Idaho to Alfred L. and Hattie C. (McFee) Cook. Pearl had one sister, Lela Opal, in 1921. On August 2, 1942, Pearl married Harper LeRoy Cole, Jr. They raised a son, Stephen Leroy, and a daughter, Myrla Dawn.



Pearl's life was one of service as a devoted pastor's wife, church secretary, office manager, and teacher of little children.



Pearl was preceded in death by husband, Harper, mother, Hattie, father, Alfred, and her sister, Opal Burks. She is survived by two children, Stephen (Cheryl) and Myrla (Kent) Haury, three grandchildren and six great-grandchildren.



Pearl's family is planning a memorial celebration on July 28, 2020.



Memorial gifts, in Pearl's name, to the Good Samaritan Caring Fund at Schowalter Villa are suggested.



