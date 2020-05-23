Home

POWERED BY

Services
Petersen Family Funeral Home - Newton
215 N. Main
Newton, KS 67114
316-283-2525
Resources
More Obituaries for Pearl Cole
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Pearl Mae Cole


1920 - 2020
Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Pearl Mae Cole Obituary

Pearl Mae Cole

On Wednesday, May 13, 2020, Pearl Mae Cole, loving wife and mother of two children, went to be with her Savior at Schowalter Villa in Hesston, Kansas. She was 99 years old.

Pearl was born on July 28, 1920, in Coeur d'Alene, Idaho to Alfred L. and Hattie C. (McFee) Cook. Pearl had one sister, Lela Opal, in 1921. On August 2, 1942, Pearl married Harper LeRoy Cole, Jr. They raised a son, Stephen Leroy, and a daughter, Myrla Dawn.

Pearl's life was one of service as a devoted pastor's wife, church secretary, office manager, and teacher of little children.

Pearl was preceded in death by husband, Harper, mother, Hattie, father, Alfred, and her sister, Opal Burks. She is survived by two children, Stephen (Cheryl) and Myrla (Kent) Haury, three grandchildren and six great-grandchildren.

Pearl's family is planning a memorial celebration on July 28, 2020.

Memorial gifts, in Pearl's name, to the Good Samaritan Caring Fund at Schowalter Villa are suggested.
Published in The Kansan on May 23, 2020
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Pearl's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now
- ADVERTISEMENT -