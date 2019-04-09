Peggy Brenneman

Obituary
Guest Book
Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Peggy Brenneman.

Peggy J. Brenneman passed away on Wednesday (April 3, 2019) at the age of 79.

She was preceded in death by her beloved husband, Richard J. Brenneman; her parents, Howard and Nellie Toomey; and her brother, Bob Toomey.

She is survived by her family, Leisha and Greg Garver, Lynda and Rita Voth, and Lori DeBo; as well as her grandchildren and great-grandchildren.

In honor of our mother, please do something kind today! Per Peg's wishes, there will not be a service. Baker Funeral Home, Peabody, is handling arrangements.
Funeral Home
Baker Funeral Home
114 Sycamore
Peabody, KS 66866
(620) 983-2144
Funeral Home Details
Send Flowers
Published in The Kansan on Apr. 9, 2019
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.