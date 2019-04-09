Peggy J. Brenneman passed away on Wednesday (April 3, 2019) at the age of 79.
She was preceded in death by her beloved husband, Richard J. Brenneman; her parents, Howard and Nellie Toomey; and her brother, Bob Toomey.
She is survived by her family, Leisha and Greg Garver, Lynda and Rita Voth, and Lori DeBo; as well as her grandchildren and great-grandchildren.
In honor of our mother, please do something kind today! Per Peg's wishes, there will not be a service. Baker Funeral Home, Peabody, is handling arrangements.
Baker Funeral Home
114 Sycamore
Peabody, KS 66866
(620) 983-2144
Published in The Kansan on Apr. 9, 2019