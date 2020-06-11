Peggy Jo Eason 73, died June 5, 2020 at Asbury Park in Newton, Kansas. She was born September 12, 1946 in Newton, Kansas to Dale and Betty (Benbrook) Koehn.



Peggy was a member of the First Church of God in Newton where she enjoyed the message and gospel music. She worked as a CNA in various nursing homes in the area. She had a love of flowers and looked forward to traveling especially to the Mountains. Peggy was known as a thoughtful caring and loving mother and she really looked forward to meeting new people.



She is survived by her partner Robert Solis; sons: Bill Smith, Gary Smith and Gaylon Goad. She has 7 grandchildren and 7 great grandchildren.



Peggy was preceded in death by her parents; sister Vickie Friesen; brother Terry Koehn and Daughter in Law Patricia Smith.



A memorial service is planned for a later date at First Church of God Petersen Funeral Home Newton, Kansas

