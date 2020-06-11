Peggy Jo Eason
1946 - 2020
Send Flowers
Share
Share
Share Peggy's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Peggy Jo Eason 73, died June 5, 2020 at Asbury Park in Newton, Kansas. She was born September 12, 1946 in Newton, Kansas to Dale and Betty (Benbrook) Koehn.

Peggy was a member of the First Church of God in Newton where she enjoyed the message and gospel music. She worked as a CNA in various nursing homes in the area. She had a love of flowers and looked forward to traveling especially to the Mountains. Peggy was known as a thoughtful caring and loving mother and she really looked forward to meeting new people.

She is survived by her partner Robert Solis; sons: Bill Smith, Gary Smith and Gaylon Goad. She has 7 grandchildren and 7 great grandchildren.

Peggy was preceded in death by her parents; sister Vickie Friesen; brother Terry Koehn and Daughter in Law Patricia Smith.

A memorial service is planned for a later date at First Church of God Petersen Funeral Home Newton, Kansas

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in The Kansan on Jun. 11, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Petersen Family Funeral Home - Newton
215 N. Main
Newton, KS 67114
316-283-2525
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

1 entry
June 9, 2020
I will miss you Peggy Eason. You where my special friend when I need to talk to.
I remember you liked funnel cakes I used to bring you one.
Dustin Nash
Friend
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
Make a charitable donation in honor of a loved one.
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved