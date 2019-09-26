Peggy A. Koehn, 80, died Sept. 16, 2019, at Presbyterian Manor, Newton.



She was born June 20, 1939, in rural Sedgwick to Harold R. And Vesta L. (Everett) Olney.



She worked at Halstead Hospital as a unit clerk and monitor technician.



She was a member of First Mennonite Church and Helianthos, both of Halstead. She also enjoyed playing bridge as a member of a local bridge club.



On May 4, 1957, she married Donnie R. Koehn in Sedgwick; he preceded her in death April 29, 2016.



She is survived by a son, Rick Koehn of Galva; daughters, Christine Kepley and Connie (Steven) Smet, all of Newton, and Amber (Ben Diringer) Burbrink of Halstead;



brother, William (Sharon Muesser) Olney of Newton; seven grandchildren; and 11 great-grandchildren.



She was also preceded in death by a brother, Joseph Olney; and sisters, Edith Baker and Jessie Kahle.



A memorial service will be 10 a.m. Monday (Sept. 30, 2019) at First Mennonite Church, Halstead, with Pastor Steven Wilcox officiating. Burial will follow at Halstead Cemetery.



Memorials may be given to the church or Halstead Historical Society in care of Kaufman Funeral Home, Halstead.