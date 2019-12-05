|
Peggy M. Unruh, 95, died Sunday (Dec. 1, 2019) at Comfort Care Home in Newton. She was born Sept. 24, 1924, in Sedgwick, to Ralph and Addie (Bruce) McAfee. She married Clyde Unruh in 1955. He preceded her in death in 1988.
Peggy worked as a receptionist at Prairie View in Newton prior to her retirement. She also was a longtime volunteer at Newton Medical Center in Newton. Peggy loved to travel and explore new places and she also enjoyed spending time reading.
She is survived by her daughter, Joni and her husband Steven Lincon of Northport, New York. She is also survived by two grandchildren, Kristine Shanteau and David Lincon; and three great-grandchildren, Alexandra Shanteau, Macy and Madison Lincon.
Peggy is preceded in death by her parents; husband; and son, James Unruh
A graveside committal service was held in the Hillside Cemetery, Sedgwick.
Memorials in Peggy's name may be made to Newton Public Library in care of Petersen Funeral Home.
Published in The Kansan on Dec. 5, 2019