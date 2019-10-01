|
Peggy Alene Shirley, 80, passed away peacefully at Kansas Christian Home on Sept. 16, 2019. Peggy was born April 22, 1939, in Fort Morgan, Colorado, to Harry and Alpha Widener.
Peggy married Gerald Shirley on March 27, 1965, in Denver. Together they raised two sons.
Peggy retired from Kansas Social Rehabilitation Services in 2003. After retirement, Oma took great joy in watching her granddaughter, Kayla. She enjoyed scrapbooking, researching genealogy and arranging flowers. She had the gift for making her home a gallery. A collector of fine antique furniture and southwestern art, the family home in Peabody was exhibited in the Peabody Historical Tours of Homes.
Peggy was a lifelong member of Kingdom Hall of Jehovah's Witnesses. Her faith was strong.
She is survived by her son, John Shirley (Tracy) of Westminster, Colorado; daughter-in-law, Tammy Shirley of Newton; granddaughter, Kayla Shirley of Newton; sister, Joy Williams of Newton; and nephew, Brian Williams of Newton.
She was preceded in death by her parents; former husband, Gerald Shirley; and son, Donald Shirley.
A memorial in Peggy's name has been established with Harry Hynes Memorial Hospice. Contributions may be sent in care of Petersen's Funeral Home, 215 N. Main St., Newton, KS 67114.
A memorial service will be held at 11 a.m. Saturday, Oct. 12, 2019, at the Kingdom Hall of Jehovah's Witnesses, 223 S.E. 14th, Newton.
Published in The Kansan on Oct. 1, 2019