Philip W. Schmitt, 68, died, August 24, 2020 at his residence with his rescued cats at his side. He is survived by his family of close friends of the Halstead community and his sister Cheryl Jackson of Wichita. No known services are planned.



Phil and his parents were lifelong members of the Halstead community. Phil was an innocent man that cared deeply for Halstead and worked tirelessly to assure the uninterrupted flow of the Little Arkansas River by removing large dead trees that blocked the waters passage. He enjoyed taking care of things that needed taken care of and felt most at ease up in a tree. He helped countless people by taking out trees that threatened their homes or businesses. He was a very good member of society and will be sorely missed by many who knew him and even some who didn't.



Phil loved life, had a tender heart and made a home for stray cats by getting them their shots, neutered, assured their health, providing them with food and shelter all at his own expense. He made Halstead a safer community. Some people misunderstood Phil, but those of us who knew him, we knew he was a good steward on Earth. It is well with his soul now.

Memorials may be given to Caring Hands Humane Society of Newton, KS. Inquiries may be directed to Kaufman Funeral Home of Kansas.

