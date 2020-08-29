1/
Philip W. Schmitt
Philip W. Schmitt, 68, died, August 24, 2020 at his residence with his rescued cats at his side. He is survived by his family of close friends of the Halstead community and his sister Cheryl Jackson of Wichita. No known services are planned.

Phil and his parents were lifelong members of the Halstead community. Phil was an innocent man that cared deeply for Halstead and worked tirelessly to assure the uninterrupted flow of the Little Arkansas River by removing large dead trees that blocked the waters passage. He enjoyed taking care of things that needed taken care of and felt most at ease up in a tree. He helped countless people by taking out trees that threatened their homes or businesses. He was a very good member of society and will be sorely missed by many who knew him and even some who didn't.

Phil loved life, had a tender heart and made a home for stray cats by getting them their shots, neutered, assured their health, providing them with food and shelter all at his own expense. He made Halstead a safer community. Some people misunderstood Phil, but those of us who knew him, we knew he was a good steward on Earth. It is well with his soul now.
Memorials may be given to Caring Hands Humane Society of Newton, KS. Inquiries may be directed to Kaufman Funeral Home of Kansas.

Published in The Kansan on Aug. 29, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Kaufman Funeral Home Inc
418 Chestnut St
Halstead, KS 67056
(316) 835-2233
9 entries
August 28, 2020
He was a good guy, he would always say hey how's your day doing when I would go to the gas station. And was always willing to help out when needed,. Rest in peace phil
Sharon davis
Friend
August 28, 2020
Have known Phill for many years and worked with him for a few.Great all around guy and a very caring man...always willing to help out and never wanted anything in return. ..im going to miss seeing him whenever I go to the store or to get gas...Godspeed Phill.
Brian Graber
Friend
August 28, 2020
I knew Phil & Cheryl as neighbors across the street when we were growing up. I wasn't in touch with him as a adult since I've moved away from Halstead several times. I wish I'd known he was good at tree removal as I could have used him for that since returning to Halstead to rebuild a house that was destroyed by tenants. I'm so sorry to hear of his passing at such a young age. Sympathy to his family. Rest in Peace, Phil.
Marsha Hill
Neighbor
August 28, 2020
I read Phils ob. and it was writte beautifully. He was a Kind heart felt like he was an Angel of the city. I'll surely miss him. Rest In Peace my Dear Friend ! God Bless !
Linda M. Hoffer
Friend
August 27, 2020
Phil removing 3 huge diseased elm trees at my home on Chestnut St. Thank you so much Phil for keeping my home safe from the strong Kansas winds!
Thank you Phil. God Bless.
Julie Parker
August 27, 2020
Phil was a wonderful caring man. He would help anybody in need that he possibly could. Without ever asking anything in return. He will be greatly missed. Rest in peace dear friend.
Jeanne McGinn
August 27, 2020
A very good friend.
julie parker
August 27, 2020
Phil was an awsome man. Very talented in welding. Worked with him many times. Learned alot from him. He even volunteered his time one day to drop a dead tree in my back yard so it wouldnt fall on anything. Tryed to pay him and he said all is good
Friend
August 27, 2020
Phil was a dear friend of mine. I have lots of wonderful memories with Phil.
You will be missed dearly my friend and will always keep your memories close in my heart.
RIP Phil you will never be forgotten. Rest high on the beautiful gates of heaven..
Brenda Riffel
Friend
