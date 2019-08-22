|
Phyllis Marie Fischer, 91, died Monday (Aug. 19, 2019) at the Newton Medical Center. She was born on April 4, 1928, in Wahoo, Nebraska, the daughter of Harold L. and Edna G. Aslin Rochford.
Phyllis married Donald E. Fischer on Jan. 29, 1947, at St. Patrick's Catholic Church in Council Bluffs, Iowa. They moved to Wichita in 1951. After Donald retired from Beech Aircraft in 1988, they moved to Bella Vista, Arkansas, where they lived until moving to Newton in 1999.
Phyllis enjoyed baking cakes and was a member of the Catholic Church.
Survivors include two sons, William H. Fischer of the Bahamas and Richard E. Fischer of Newton; one daughter, Barbara J. Derringer of Bella Vista, Arkansas; nine grandchildren; 19 great-grandchildren; and six great-great-grandchildren.
She is preceded in death by her parents; husband, Donald on Oct. 14, 2013; and a great-grandson, Jessie Fischer-Stubbs.
Visitation with the family will be held between 6 and 8 p.m. Friday (Aug. 23, 2019) at Broadway Colonial Funeral Home. Memorial services will be held at 10:30 a.m. Monday (Aug. 26, 2019) at the Chapel of the Newton Presbyterian Manor. Inurnment will follow at 1 p.m. Monday at White Chapel Memorial Gardens in Wichita.
Condolences may be left at www.broadwaycolonialfh.com.
Arrangements are by Broadway Colonial Funeral Home, Newton.
Published in The Kansan on Aug. 22, 2019