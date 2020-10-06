Phyllis Mae Young, age 88, of Newton, Kansas passed away October 1, 2020 at Ascension Via Christi St. Francis in Wichita, Kansas. Phyllis was born October 10, 1931 the eighth of ten children, 5 boys, and 5 girls, to Ray and Lela (Pryor) Beanblossom.
She married Howard Bolton in 1951 and they raised 5 boys together. They later divorced. Phyllis then married Ronald Young and he preceded her in death.
Phyllis worked for the First Christian Church for close to 30 years as the Lord's Housekeeper, as she called herself.
Phyllis was preceded in death by her parents, husband, Ronald; step-son, Denny Bolton; and all five brothers, and three sisters.
She is survived by sons, Mike Bolton and wife Debbie of Abilene, KS; Ron Bolton and wife Mera of Wichita, KS; Jim Bolton and wife Annaliza of Wichita, KS; John Bolton and wife Cheryl of Wichita, KS; sister, Beverly Scott of Nilwood, IL; 10 grandchildren, 9 great-grandchildren, and several nieces and nephews.
Visitation will be Thursday, October 8, 2020 5-9 pm with family present 5-9 at Petersen Funeral Home. Funeral Service will be held Friday, October 9, 2020 10:00am at the First Christian Church in Newton, Kansas with Pastor Gary Bell presiding. Burial will follow at Greenwood Cemetery. We ask that those attending please wear a mask and follow the guidelines for safe distancing.
Memorials are suggested to Alzheimer's Research and may be mailed in care of Petersen Funeral Home, 215 N. Main, Newton, KS 67114.
