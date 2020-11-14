Phyllis Prouty went home to the Lord on Wednesday, November 11, 2020.
She was born in Garden City, Kansas on April 9, 1935, the oldest of 6 children born to Admer and Marceline (Bombardier) Lefort.
Born in the height of the dust bowl, Phyllis told many stories of her youth during the post-depression years. She met and married Ted Prouty Sr during her nurse's training at the Halstead Hospital in Halstead KS. They were married December 3, 1956 and made their home in Hesston Ks.
Ted and Phyllis started the Prouty Truck Line, a livestock hauling business that moved mostly beef cattle from farms all over the country to marker. In addition to keeping books for the truck line, Phyllis was a farmer's wife. Bringing lunches to the field during harvest and running to the hardware store for equipment breakdowns was a standard duty and joy.
Ted and Phyllis were very active in the St. Mary's Catholic Church community. Phyllis was active in the Altar Society ladies group, lectured during services and helped the Priest before and after Mass as a Sacristan. She and Ted were selected as a Knights of Columbus family of the year in 2000 in recognition for being active stewards.
As an avid sewer/seamstress, Phyllis was most happy when she had a "quilt in the rack". She developed a love of quilting and we have lost count at the number she has made. She showed her love by gifting the quilts to many.
She is survived by her children: Rick (Diane) Prouty of Hesston, Butch (Dee) Prouty of Sedgwick, Lisa (Kevin) Schmidt of Sedgwick, Maggie (Craig) Smet of Newton; 10 grandchildren and 12 great grandchildren. Also surviving are sisters: Judy Tincher of Olathe, Louise Buell of Garden City, Pat Cranston of Salina and Mary Kay Flanery of Kingsland Texas.
She is preceded in death by her parents, Brother Charles; husband Ted, and son Richard.
The Recitation of the Holy Rosary will be at 5:00 P.M., Sunday (November 15, 2020) with the family receiving friends after 4:00 P.M. and the Mass of Christian Burial at 10:30 A.M., Monday (November 16, 2020) all at St. Mary's Catholic Church in Newton.
Interment will be in St. Mary's Catholic Cemetery in Newton.
In lieu of flowers, please consider a memorial made to the St. Vincent De Paul Charity for the poor (%St. Mary's Church – Newton) or St. Mary's Catholic School-Newton. Contributions may be sent to Broadway Colonial Funeral Home, 120 E. Broadway, Newton, KS 67114.
If you received a quilt that Phyllis made, the family would appreciate you sharing a photo to the online condolences at www.broadwaycolonialfh.com.
Arrangements are by Broadway Colonial Funeral Home, Newton, KS.