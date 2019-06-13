|
|
Priscilla C. Arney, 88, died Monday (June 10, 2019) at Newton Medical Center. She was born Dec. 23, 1930, in Pierre, South Dakota, to Charles P. and Myrtle (Colbath) McCormick.
On Dec. 30, 1947, she married Kenneth Lyle Spoonemore Sr. at Fort Pierre, South Dakota, and he preceded her in death in August of 1969. She later married Jerry K. Arney; he also preceded her in death.
Priscilla was baptized into the First Baptist Church. She enjoyed cats, birds and spending time sewing, knitting and doing embroidery. She had a special talent for crocheting and gave many of her creations away to family and friends. She also had an artist's eye and was an accomplished artist in her younger years, making many drawings.
She is survived by her daughter, Judith and her husband Rob Stoddard of Newton. She is also survived by several grandchildren and great-grandchildren.
Priscilla is preceded in death by her parents; husbands; two sons, George M. Spoonemore and Kenneth Spoonemore Jr.; daughters, Linda Lee Cokeley and Corinne Cecile Spoonemore; and one grandson, Kelly Ray Spoonemore.
A gathering time with the family present will be 6:30 to 8 p.m. Friday (June 14, 2019) at Petersen Funeral Home. A private family interment will be in the Greenwood Cemetery, Newton.
Published in The Kansan on June 13, 2019