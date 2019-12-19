Rachel E. Lohrenz, 84, died Tuesday (Dec. 17, 2019) at Halstead Health and Rehabilitation, Halstead.



She was born June 20, 1935, in Beatrice, Nebraska, to Henry Herman and Marie (Epp) Ensz.



She was a Registered Nurse working at Schowalter Villa and Halstead Hospital.



She was a member of First Mennonite Church and was active in the Women's Mission Society and Church Social Committee.



On Jan. 8, 1960, she married James Richard Lohrenz in Beatrice, Nebraska. He preceded her in death Feb. 22, 2013.



She is survived by her sons, Phil (Lorene) Lohrenz and Dwight (Sharenne) Lohrenz; grandson, Corey (Kelsey) Lohrenz, all of Burrton; and sister, Edith (Hartmut) Stuettger of Portland, Oregon.



She was preceded in death by a sister, Harriet Ensz.



Friends may call from 2 to 8 p.m. Friday (Dec. 20, 2019) at Kaufman Funeral Home. The family will greet friends from 6:30 to 8 p.m. Funeral service will be 10:30 a.m. Saturday (Dec. 21, 2019) at First Mennonite Church, Halstead, with Pastor Stephen Wilcox officiating. Cremation will follow with inurnment at a later date at Halstead Cemetery.



Memorials may be given to First Mennonite Church or Good Shepherd Hospice in care of Kaufman Funeral Home, Halstead.