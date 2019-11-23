|
Ralph Sanford Lehman was born on Nov. 15, 1922, to Samuel and Clara Kennel Lehman in Beaver Falls, New York, the second child of 13. Though his ancestors were Amish, his parents were members of the Amish Mennonite church of Croghan, New York. Ralph graduated from high school in Lowville, New York, and then helped his father on the farm and in the woods making maple syrup for one year.
He went to Goshen College in Indiana, and in his junior year he was drafted, served as a conscientious objector in Civilian Public Service, first at Dennison, Iowa, then at Poughkeepsie, New York, and Grottos, Virginia. At the Hudson River State Hospital mental ward in Poughkeepsie, Ralph, along with others in the CPS unit, exposed institutionalized abuse of patients. Reforms in mental health treatment followed with the support of Eleanor Roosevelt.
After CPS, he attended Bethel College in North Newton, graduating in 1948. There, he met his love, Evelyn Goering, and after teaching one year in Churchville High School near Rochester, New York, he returned to Kansas. He and Evelyn were married June 30. 1949. They were recruited by MCC and served as unit leaders at Topeka State Hospital and the Menninger Clinic for one year.
Ralph applied to Denver University to pursue graduate studies in Social Work. He graduated there in 1951 with a master's degree in Social Work, psychiatric sequence, and in administration. Both their sons, Joseph Michael and Ralph Stephen were born in Denver, where Ralph's first job was at General Rose Memorial Hospital.
Ralph was offered a job at Portsmouth, Ohio, a new psychiatric receiving hospital where they lived until he was offered a job at Boy's Village as Clinical Director in Smithville, Ohio. There, their daughter, Christine, was born. Later, they moved to Fort Wayne, Indiana, where he had been offered the position of Clinical Director at Fort Wayne Children's Home. Later he was offered a position at the Summit County Family and Children's Services in Akron, Ohio, where he served as director of Care Services. Their daughter, Mary Jolene, was born during this time.
After seven years there, he applied for the position of CEO at Edgewood Children's Center in St. Louis. The family moved there and he remained in that position for 21 years, transforming the facility to an expanded, model treatment center. Various awards were given to Ralph throughout these years of employment. In 1987, he was invited to serve on the board of the Child Welfare League of America, which he did for six years. In 1988, he was named Social Worker of the Year for the state of Missouri, and then Outstanding Leader of the United Way of St. Louis in 1988.
Throughout their retirement, Ralph and Evelyn traveled to Europe three times, to South America, on a Panama cruise and Ralph went to India with family members.
Several siblings and Ralph formed Samara Partners, continuing to make maple syrup in New York, which the second generation are continuing to do. The family retired to Newton in 1992, where both Ralph and Evelyn volunteered at various places, and continued to enjoy family and friends.
Ralph is survived by his wife of 70 years, Evelyn; sons, Michael (Kathleen) and Stephen (Kathy Childers); daughters, Christine (Richard Tilles) and Mary; eight grandchildren; nine great-grandchildren; three brothers, Lyle, Jim and Gary; four sisters: Claramae, Bernice, Dolores and Jane; and a host of nieces, nephews and friends.
A memorial service will be announced in late December at Bethel College Mennonite Church.
Published in The Kansan on Nov. 23, 2019