Ramona loved to crochet, read, bake and cook (family favorites were her meatloaf, brownies and chocolate dream whip pie). She enjoyed family camping and vacation trips, yet her great joy was going on drives with Duane wearing matching shirts and hats, with her vanilla Diet Pepsi, enjoying the countryside.



She is survived by her husband of 61 years, Duane; children, Marilyn Swanson (Terry) of Arkansas City and Bruce Pease Sr. of Walton; grandchildren: Duane, Misty, Darcy, Bruce Jr. (Janet) and Cynthia Wilson (Mark); eight great-grandchildren; siblings: Bud Smith, Janice Owens (Dean) of Whipporwill, Oklahoma, Ruth Murphy (Glenn) of Newton, Mary Steele of Emporia and Johnny Smith of Oklahoma City; and many other relatives and friends.



She is preceded in death by her parents; sisters, Judy May Smith and Donna Lee McCuellon; and grandson, Roger Jacob Pease.



Services will be held at 2 p.m. Saturday, June 8, 2019, at the Columbus Avenue Church of Christ, Newton.



