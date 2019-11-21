|
Randolph J. Krehbiel was 76 when he took his last breath on Nov. 12, 2019. Randy grew up on a farm near Moundridge with his sister, Twila; brother, Dwight; and parents, Herman and Letha Krehbiel. Here he learned to love and respect nature, work hard, fix most things and care for people.
One of the most formative experiences of Randy's life was the two years he spent in Algeria for his alternative service, after graduating from Bethel College. He taught children to plant gardens and raise rabbits and chickens. In turn, they taught him Arabic and brought new perspective to his life.
Randy continued his lifelong journey of caring for others as: a teacher in Markham, Illinois; a school social worker in Minneapolis, Minnesota; a school liaison officer and administrator at Prairie View in McPherson; a family life educator for the General Conference Mennonite Church in Newton; and more than 20 years as a behavioral scientist for the KU Medical School and later for Via Christi Hospitals in Wichita.
Randy was known for his friendly smile. He always took interest in and showed compassion for people experiencing challenges. In recognition of his contributions to "the least of these," Randy was named WSU Social Worker of the year in 2007.
One of the most important things to Randy was his family. Randy and Myrna (Gaede) celebrated their 50th wedding anniversary in June this year. Randy was the proud father of two sons, Aaron and Matt. He also treasured his daughters-in-law, Carin and Katherine, along with granddaughters Ari, Mae and Ruby.
Randy donated his body to the KU Medical Center for research.
A memorial service will be held at 3 p.m. Saturday, Dec. 14, in Menno Hall at Kidron Bethel Village, 3001 Ivy Dr., North Newton.
Instead of flowers, please consider honoring Randy with donations to one of the following places that were close to his heart: Into Account (intoaccount.org), an organization that provides solidarity, advocacy and strategic support to survivors of sexual violence connected to Christian contexts; Camp Mennoscah (campmennoscah.org), a favorite gathering place for family and lifelong friends; or Mennonite Disaster Service (mds.mennonite.net), a volunteer network that assists people affected by disasters in North America
If you would like to donate, checks should be made out to your preferred charity and sent to: Randy Krehbiel Memorial, c/o Petersen Family Funeral Home, 215 N. Main, Newton, KS 67114.
Published in The Kansan on Nov. 21, 2019