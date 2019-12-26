Augusta – Raymond "Ray" J. Reimer, 93, passed away on Thursday (Dec. 19, 2019).
Ray was born on Friday, Oct. 1, 1926, in McPherson County, to William John and Helena (Janzen) Reimer. Ray graduated high school and later opened his own hardware store.
One of the only things Ray loved more than hunting and fishing was living life with his wife, Neva (Barton), whom he married on April 20, 1952. She frequently called him her "louse." Neva preceded him in death in 2012, six days short of their 50th wedding anniversary.
Ray is survived by his sons, Mark (Doni) of Augusta and Kenneth (Debbie) of Douglass; daughter, Dianna of Augusta; sister, Lousie Schmidt of Moundridge; 12 grandchildren/spouses; and 15 great-grandchildren.
Ray is preceded in death by his beloved wife, Neva; and his sister, Rubena Chase.
Memorial Service will be held at 11 a.m. Saturday (Dec. 28, 2019) at Grace Church of Wichita, 1855 S. Rock Road.
The family wishes Memorial Contributions be made out to LakeCrest Bible Church of Augusta, Grace Church of Wichita or Source of Light Ministries, left in care of the Dunsford Funeral Home, 201 E. Fifth, Augusta, KS 67010, 316 775-6363. www.dunsfordfh.com.
Published in The Kansan on Dec. 26, 2019