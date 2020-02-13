|
|
Early Sunday morning (Feb. 9, 2020), at the age of 93, Raymond R. Wallender peacefully slipped into eternity.
Raymond is survived by four children: Timothy (Seattle), Leanore Riley (Tupelo, Mississippi), Katherine Ballew Lyle (Watonga, Oklahoma) and Theodore (Wichita); 17 grandchildren; and 14 great-grandchildren.
He was preceded in death by his wife of 66 years, Eleanore; and son, Thomas (Juneau, Alaska).
Raymond exited this world to a far better place to spend eternity with his Savior, Jesus Christ. With much love for his family, he gave them all a love for music and taught several how to play different instruments. He was proud to serve in the United States Navy during World War II. He was a member of Hillcrest Community Church in Newton.
We dearly miss you, Dad, and can't wait to see you in eternity! We are sure our mother who passed five months previous, probably said to Dad as soon as he arrived in Heaven, "Well Ray, what took you so long?"
Funeral service was 10:30 a.m. Wednesday (Feb. 12, 2020) at Hillcrest Community Church, with Pastor Ray Nicodemus presiding. Visitation with the family was 9:15 a.m. to service time at the church Wednesday morning. A graveside committal with Navy Honors was held at 2 p.m. Wednesday at Winfield Veterans Cemetery in Winfield.
Memorials are suggested to Hillcrest Community Church, 431 W. 12th St., Newton, KS 67114. www.petersenfamilyfuneralhome.com.
Published in The Kansan on Feb. 13, 2020