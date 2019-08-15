Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Raymond Sipult Sr.. View Sign Send Flowers Obituary

Raymond Leroy Sipult Sr., 76, of Whitewater, passed away on Aug. 8, 2019, at his home after a long illness, surrounded by his family.



Ray was a U.S. Army Veteran and a construction superintendent for Alcon/Exel Construction companies. He loved to hunt and fish in his free time. In the last years of his life, he spent his days with his wife and dogs. His wife, children, grandchildren and four-legged children were the joy of his life. Ray was a gruff man with a kind heart and a huge sense of humor and loved to play tricks on everyone.



He was preceded in death by his parents, Merle and Margaret Sipult; son, Jesse James Sipult; stepson, Dane Parnell; and brothers, Ronnie and Gene Sipult.



Ray is survived by his wife, Debbie Sipult; children: Ray (Susan) Sipult Jr., Michelle Little, Andrew (Cody) Malone Carter, Amy (Becky Slater) Carter and Kyle Carter; sisters, Linda (Joe) Battersby and Glenda (Tim) Hatfield; and numerous grand and great-grandchildren.



Graveside services will be held at 10 a.m. Friday (Aug. 16, 2019) at the Whitewater Cemetery.



