Raymond James Truan, 79, went to heaven on Thursday (March 5, 2020) at his home in Newton. Raymond was born Aug. 3, 1940, to Gilbert and Elizabeth (Kippes) Truan in Walker (Ellis County). He grew up on a farm south of Walker. He graduated from Gorham High School in 1958, in Gorham. He went to work for Russell Supply in Russell.
Raymond met Roxie Shafer in 1965 and on Aug. 20, 1966, they were united in marriage at Mt. Pleasant Baptist Church, Studley. They made their home in Newton. Raymond worked for Weyerhauser Company in Newton for 37 years. Upon retiring, he worked part-time for Kidron Bethel Retirement Center in transportation for 14 years. He was also a volunteer for the Harvey County Sheriff's Department Senior Patrol for several years.
Raymond was a member of First United Methodist Church, where he served on various committees. He helped as a leader for high school youth and enjoyed going on youth mission trips. He was also involved with Troop 111 Cub Scouts and Boy Scouts. Raymond and Roxie enjoyed several bus trips and cruises after their retirement.
Raymond is survived by his wife, Roxie; sons, Darrin (Tiffany) of Hutchinson and Galen of Buhler; grandchildren, Eli and Paige, both of Hutchinson; sisters, Norma Savage, Jeannine Truan and Janice (Melvin) Stoppel, all of Russell; brother-in-law, Jim Hartman of Grainfield; sister-in-law, Betty Truan of Little Rock, Arkansas; and many nieces and nephews.
He was preceded in death by parents, Gilbert and Elizabeth Truan; sister, Betty (Truan) Wallace; brother, Delbert; brother-in-law, Karl Savage; and sister-in-law, Carol Hartman.
Funeral Services are scheduled for 10:30 a.m. Monday (March 9, 2020) at the First Methodist Church of Newton. A public visitation will be held from 1 to 5 p.m. on Sunday (March 8, 2020) at Petersen Funeral Home. The family will be present from 2 to 4 p.m. to receive friends. A graveside committal will be held at Greenwood Cemetery following the service.
Memorials may be made to Good Shepherd Hospice, 301 N. Main St. #300, Newton, KS 67114 or First United Methodist Church, 801 N. Main St., Newton, KS 67114. Petersenfamilyfuneralhome.com.
Published in The Kansan on Mar. 7, 2020