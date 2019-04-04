|
Renate Maria "Renee" Schmidt, 65, died Sunday (March 31, 2019) at the Wesley Medical Center in Wichita.
She was born on Sept. 16, 1953, in Oedheim, Germany, the daughter of Adolph and Anna Schindelar. She was raised and attended schools in Germany. After graduating from high school, Renee worked as a dental hygienist and was a secretary at Audi in Germany.
She met Larry Dean Schmidt of Newton while he was serving in the military. They were married on July 27, 1971, in Switzerland. Renee, Larry and their son, Danny, came to Newton, where she taught herself how to speak English.
After raising her children, Renee went to work at Norcraft in Newton for 24 years. She loved everyone, spending time with her family and enjoyed listening to rock and roll music.
Survivors include her son, Danny R. Schmidt; grandsons, Ian B. Schmidt and Dustin D. Todd; and great-grandchildren, Nona Schmidt and Aleister Dean Schmidt, all of Newton; brothers, Herman and Alfonse Schindelar of Germany; and sisters, Siggy Schindelar and Linda Tanaka of California.
Renee is preceded in death by her parents; husband, Larry on July 15, 2010; daughter, Jeannie Angela Schmidt on Nov. 16, 2018; and brother, Walter Schindelar.
Funeral services will be held at 10 a.m. Friday (April 5, 2019) at Broadway Colonial Funeral Home. Interment will be in the Greenwood Cemetery. Friends may call between 1 and 8 p.m. Thursday (April 4, 2019) at the funeral home, where the family will receive friends between 6 p.m. and 8 p.m.
A memorial has been established with the family for funeral expenses. Contributions may be sent to Broadway Colonial Funeral Home, 120 E. Broadway, Newton, KS 67114.
Condolences may be left at www.broadwaycolonialfh.com.
Arrangements are by Broadway Colonial Funeral Home, Newton.
Published in The Kansan on Apr. 4, 2019