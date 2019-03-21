|
CPO Rex L. Saylor, USN (Ret.), 88, died Tuesday (March 19, 2019) at the Newton Medical Center in Newton.
He was born on Feb. 8, 1931, in Newton, the son of Arthur L. and Lulu Emma Sickelbower. Rex attended schools in Newton, with the exception of three years in Virginia, returning to graduate from Newton High School in 1949.
Rex enlisted in the U.S. Navy in 1950. Serving during the Korean Conflict, he was deployed to the Philippine Sea with the VF 112 Fighter Squadron. He hitchhiked along Route 66 back home to Newton and was stationed at Wart Field in Newton. Rex would become an Air Traffic Controller and was sent to Midway Island. He would serve on the USS Ranger in the Pacific Ocean during the Vietnam War. Rex would later become an Instructor at Roosevelt Roads, Puerto Rico, before retiring on Jan. 28, 1971.
While serving the in the Navy, Rex married Helen M. Stubby on Feb. 25, 1957, in Las Vegas. After retiring from the Navy, Rex and Helen returned to Newton.
Rex was a member of the Newton Masonic Lodge, Midian Shrine of Wichita, Harvey County Hobos, the American Legion and a life member of the Newton V.F.W.
Rex is survived by his wife, Helen of the home in Newton; along with several nieces and nephews.
He is preceded in death by his parents; sister, Betty Hathaway and her husband Glen; and brother, Ted Saylor and his wife Mary Jane.
Funeral services will be held at 11 a.m. Saturday (March 23, 2019) at the Broadway Colonial Funeral Home. Interment with military honors will be in the Greenwood Cemetery in Newton. Friends may call between 3 and 8 p.m. Friday (March 22, 2019) at the funeral home, where the family will receive friends between 7 and 8 p.m.
A memorial has been established with the Midian Shrine Plane of Mercy. Contributions may be sent to Broadway Colonial Funeral Home, 120 E. Broadway, Newton, KS 67114.
Published in The Kansan on Mar. 21, 2019