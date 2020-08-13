Or Copy this URL to Share

He married the love of his life, Teresa Rodriguez, on June 2, 1956 at Our Lady of Guadalupe Church in Wichita, KS and enjoyed 64 loving years together.



He was a loving family man who loved and cherished not just his immediate family but his brothers and sisters, nieces, nephews, grandkids and other close "friends of the family". He enjoyed family picnics and gatherings which always included games of competition. He looked forward to Mexican dances where he would enjoy dancing with his wife, daughters, sisters and grandkids. The look on his face as he would spin you on the dance floor was that of fun, pride and love.



He fell in love with sports at a young age, playing baseball, basketball and fastpitch softball. His enthusiasm for sport led him into playing, coaching, umpiring and refereeing. He played and coached baseball at the semi-pro level. He refereed men's basketball at the NCAA level and umpired women's fastpitch at the NCAA level. He cheered for Notre Dame football, the Dallas Cowboys, Kansas City Chiefs, Boston Red Sox and the Boston Celtics. He faithfully watched and followed the teams throughout their ups and downs. He had several opportunities to see these teams play in person. Meeting John Havlicek and Dave Cowens gave him a story he would tell for years to come. Sitting behind the bench of the Dallas Cowboys, near Michael Irvin's family, gave him the opportunity to pose for a picture with a ball that Michael Irvin caught for touchdown. Walking into Notre Dame Stadium for the first time brought a tear to his eye.



He was a member of Our Lady of Guadalupe Church (OLG) and served the church in different capacities but he was most passionate about serving as President of the OLG Athletic Club. He was a guiding force, along with fellow parishioners, in the establishment of Our Lady of Guadalupe ballpark behind the church in 1963. He worked tirelessly year-round to gain support for the ballpark and the annual Mexican American Men's Fastpitch Tournament. His contributions to Our Lady Guadalupe's ballpark and its tournaments successes as a player, coach, umpire and director is immeasurable.



He was born in Newton, KS, the son of Jose and Ylaria (Rincon) Gonzalez. After high school, he entered the Army, serving with the US Army's 2nd Division, in Korea from 1953-1955. He was honorably discharged as a Sergeant First Class. He and his 7 brothers can proclaim proudly for all having served honorably in the US Military, with his four older brothers having served in WWII and he and the others after serving in Korea and Vietnam.



He is survived by his wife Teresa, and daughters Victoria Ramirez of Newton, Virginia (Gina) Gaede and husband Jerry of Newton, Veronica (Roni) Gonzalez-Dunn and husband Rick of Dallas,TX and Daughter Debbie Palacioz and husband Jerry of Newton. He is also blessed with 25 grand and great-grandchildren and one great-great grandchild.

He is also survived by his brother John Gonzalez and wife Wilda of Newton, and sisters Angelina Chapa of Dallas, TX, Anita Domme and Genevieve (Josie) Victorio both of Newton.



He is preceded in death by his parents; brothers, Carmen, Jose "Koda", Doroteo, Jose Maximo, Jose Martin, Antonio, Raymond and Daniel Gonzalez; sisters Loretta Moreno and Maria and Natalia Gonzalez.



The Recitation of the Holy Rosary will be at 7:00 P.M., Friday (August 14th) with the Mass of Christian Burial at 10:00 A.M., Saturday (August 15th) both at Our Lady of Guadalupe Catholic Church in Newton.



Inurnment will follow with military honors at St. Mary's Catholic Cemetery in Newton.



There will not be a viewing as cremation has taken place.



A memorial has been established with St. Jude's Children Hospital. Contributions may be sent to Broadway Colonial Funeral Home, 120 E. Broadway, Newton, Ks. 67114.



Condolences may be left at



