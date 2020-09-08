Rhonda Smith

Rhonda R. Smith, 57, died Friday (September 4, 2020) at her home.
She was born on November 14, 1962 in Newton, Ks., the daughter of John Henry and Betty Ann Humphrey Bond. Rhonda was raised and attended schools in Newton.
She married Gary Lee Smith on July 24, 1992 in Newton.
Through the years Rhonda had been a medication aide at Friendly Acres and volunteered at Heartland Pregnancy Center and Health Ministries in Newton.
Survivors include her husband Gary of the home; sons Dustin Duprise Bond of Wichita, Robert Franklin Kreh, IV of Newton, and Dakota Humphrey-Smith of Newton; daughters Ciara Pohl of Wichita and Cheyanne Eldridge of Newton; sisters Marsha Bond of Newton and Carmella Holloway of Wichita; and eight grandchildren.
Rhonda is preceded in death by her parents; brother Stephen Bond and sister Sue Ann Bond.
Funeral services will be held at 11:00 A.M., Wednesday (September 9, 2020) at Broadway Colonial Funeral Home in Newton. Interment will be in the Greenwood Cemetery in Newton.
The casket will be open at the funeral home between 1:00 P.M., and 8:00 P.M. on Tuesday (September 8th).
Condolences may be left at www.broadwaycolonialfh.com.
Arrangements are by Broadway Colonial Funeral Home, Newton.