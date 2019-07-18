|
|
Richard Curtis Alexander was born on Feb. 27, 1956, in Wichita. The Lord called him home on July 8, 2019. He was preceded in death by both parents, Moses and Loretta; two brothers, Stephen and Michael; and daughter, Simone.
Richard graduated from Southeast High School in Wichita and shortly thereafter enlisted in the U.S. Army, where he traveled the world. Richard attended various churches in Wichita and Newton, and most recently was a member of Outside The Walls band where he played his beloved bass guitar, Ruby.
Richard leaves behind two daughters, Antonia Calloway and Via Fowler; a son, Bryan Brison; dear aunt, Annie "Dot" Alexander; five grandchildren; and a host of nieces, nephews and cousins.
Services will be held at 10 a.m. Saturday (July 20, 2019) at the Petersen Funeral Services chapel (215 N. Main, Newton). A public visitation will be held between 5 and 9 p.m. Friday (July 19, 2019) at Petersen Funeral Home. Petersenfamilyfuneralhome.com.
Published in The Kansan on July 18, 2019