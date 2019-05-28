|
Richard "Dick" Lynn Alumbaugh, 89, died Wednesday (May 22, 2019) at Newton Presbyterian Manor. A memorial service will be announced at a later date by Petersen Funeral Home.
Dick was born on June 1, 1929, in Newton to Herbert and Eva (Kinnear) Alumbaugh. He married Jeanette (Jean) Kern April 14, 1951.
Traveling was a large part of his life. He enjoyed taking his family camping, boating and skiing. Family vacations took them to a number of states. It continued with Dick and Jean visiting all 50 states, most of them in their RVs.
Dick was a charter member of Trinity Heights United Methodist Church. In addition to Dick's profession as a builder and realtor, he served on a number of boards and commissions.
He is survived by his wife and four children: Lynna Alumbaugh, Jeannine Stults (Randy), Kathleen Havens (James) and Gary Alumbaugh (Jeanenne), all of Newton. He also leaves nine grandchildren: Kelcey Church, Maleena and Kalane Alumbaugh, Heather Stults-Lindsay (Chad), Gabriel Stults (Sheila), Garrett Stults (Rebecca), Richard Havens, James Havens (Calley) and Nichalous Alumbaugh. Also left are seven great-grandchildren: Catherine Field, Alex Lindsay, Zachery, Jonathon and Abigail Stults, Natalie Church and June Stults. He is also survived by his brother, Donald Alumbaugh and wife Mary of Derby; and his friend, right hand, and trusted office manager of 50 years, Joan Boese.
Dick was preceded in death by two grandsons, Brandon Church and Nathaniel Alumbaugh. He was also preceded in death by his sister, Virginia Puttroff.
The family suggests memorial contributions to Trinity Heights United Methodist Church or Habitat for Humanity, in care of Petersen Funeral Home.
Published in The Kansan on May 28, 2019