Home

POWERED BY

Services
Broadway Colonial Funeral Home - Newton
120 E. Broadway
Newton, KS 67114
(316) 283-4343
Resources
More Obituaries for Richard Brandon
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Richard Brandon


1931 - 2020
Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Richard Brandon Obituary
Richard Elsworth Brandon, 88, formerly of Newton, died Feb. 16, 2020, at the Halstead Health and Rehab Center in Halstead.

He was born on July 16, 1931, in Darke County, Ohio. His mother, Rachel Elizabeth Brandon-Hartley, died when Richard was 3 years old. He was raised by his dad, Wilbur Hartley, and stepmother, Goldie Marie Hartley.

In 1949, Richard graduated from Tippecanoe High School in Tipp City, Ohio. Richard enlisted in the U.S. Air Force on May 26, 1950. He married Patricia Dian Hill on April 26, 1953, in South Dallas, Texas. After being discharged from the military in 1954, they continued to live in the Dallas area until 1963, when they moved to the St. Louis area.

Richard served in the Missouri Air Guard for several years and worked at McDonald Douglas in the St. Louis area. In 1975, the family moved to Newton, with Richard working at Boeing Aircraft in Wichita until retiring.

He was a member of the Covenant Presbyterian Church in Wichita, the Cushman Club of America and was a volunteer at the Kansas Aviation Museum in Wichita.

Survivors include his son, David Brandon of Waterloo, Iowa; daughter, Melinda Brand and husband Kevin of Maize; grandchildren: Justin Brand of Lawrence, Trey Brand of McPherson, Rachel Brand of Fort Collins, Colorado, and Akera Henderson of Waterloo; and one great-granddaughter, Zy'Rece Henderson of Waterloo.

Richard is preceded in death by his parents; wife, Patricia on March 30, 2012; daughter, Dianthia Frydendall; brother, Eugene; and sister, Betty.

As cremation has been effected, memorial services will be held at a later date with inurnment in the Kansas Veterans Cemetery in Winfield.

A memorial has been established with the Food Pantry of Covenant Presbyterian Church in Wichita. Contributions may be sent to Broadway Colonial Funeral Home, 120 E. Broadway, Newton, KS 67114.

Condolences may be left at www.broadwaycolonialfh.com.

Arrangements are by Broadway Colonial Funeral Home, Newton.
Published in The Kansan on Feb. 25, 2020
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Richard's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now
- ADVERTISEMENT -