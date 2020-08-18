

Richard C. March



Richard (Rich) March, husband of Juanita March, went to be with his Lord August 12, 2020. He was surrounded by family at home. Rich was born in Kansas City, Kansas on October 7, 1940.



Richard had a love of the great outdoors, particularly fishing and Jeeping in the Rocky Mountains of Colorado. Like his dad, Rich never knew a stranger. He would lift a helping hand whenever he was able, whether it was mowing the church lawn, helping a stranded motorist, or volunteering with the Colorado Division of Wildlife. Rich worked for the Santa Fe Railroad, based in Newton.



Richard was preceded in death by his parents Clyde and Anita March, sister and brother-in-law Gail and Glen Rickerman, and brother Gary March. He is survived by his wife of 57 years, Juanita, and their daughters, Julia Crocetto (Tony) of Palisade, CO; Karen Brunk (Mike) and their daughters, Allison and Sarah of Moundridge, KS; sister-in-law Linda March of Overland Park, KS; nieces Kristen Hane and Gretchen Hembree and their families of Leawood, KS; nephew Brett Rickerman and his family of Durango, CO; as well as cousins and their families.



Due to community gathering restrictions, a memorial service will be scheduled at a later date.



Memorial donations may be made to First United Methodist Church of Newton, New Hope Homeless Shelter in Newton, or Harvest of Love (Salvation Army Harvey County), in care of Petersen Family Funeral Home.





