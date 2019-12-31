Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Richard D. Killingsworth. View Sign Send Flowers Obituary

Richard D. Killingsworth, 86, passed away Saturday (Dec. 28, 2019) at Newton Medical Center, Newton. He was born June 15, 1933, to BC and Eva (Dalton) Killingsworth in Jennings, Oklahoma.



Richard attended Raymond High School in Raymond. He proudly joined the U.S. Army and served in the Korean War. Richard was a lifelong oil field worker and retired from Acme Oil Corporation in 1986. He was a member of the Emmanuel Bible Baptist Church in Galva.



Richard married Lois Mae Mason on March 27, 1956, in Lyons. She survives of the home.



Other survivors include son, Terry Killingsworth of Marion; daughters, Jeanine (David) Kreuzburg of Clearwater and Michelle (John) Hulse of Fredonia.; son-in-law, Lester Hoffman of Newton; brother, Don Killingsworth of Hominy, Oklahoma; sisters, Eva (Jerry) Bohnam of Manter and Janet Sisco of Pratt; grandchildren: Carey (Nathan) Hedrick of Newton, Jason (Ki-Lane) Hulse of Fredonia, Jamie (Jerry) King of Clearwater, Adam (Joanie) Kreuzburg of Conway Springs and Micheal (Stephanie) Kreuzburg of Kingman; and eight great-grandchildren.



Richard was preceded in death by his parents; daughter, Valerie Joan Hoffman; and four siblings.



Funeral services will be held at 1 p.m. Thursday (Jan. 2, 2020) at Emmanuel Bible Baptist Church, 2161 Comanche Rd., Galva. Burial will follow at Walton Cemetery, Walton. Friends may call from 2 to 4 p.m. Tuesday (Dec. 31, 2019) at Moundridge Funeral Home.



